Breaking News
Officials: Some deaths, 34 missing in boat fire
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

17,000 FPL workers ready to go for Hurricane Dorian

Weather News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the state’s preparations as everyone in Florida continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s path.

DeSantis pleaded with residents in evacuation zones to leave their homes.

“If you’re ordered to evacuate, you need to do so.”

DeSantis said President Donald Trump and FEMA are “fully engaged” in providing Florida with any resources needed.

The state set up a website that covers vital emergency information the public will need monitoring Hurricane Dorian like available shelters, evacuation orders, and toll road suspensions.

DeSantis told reporters Florida Power & Light has over 17,000 employees ready to dispatch to power outages once the storm hits.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Local Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets