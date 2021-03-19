1st day of spring begins Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is the last day of winter and it feels like it, but spring officially arrives Saturday.

Spring or the vernal equinox officially arrives this weekend. It will arrive at 5:37 a.m. Saturday and that means is the sun’s rays will be directly over the equator. It will mean the start of spring in the northern hemisphere and the start if autumn in the southern hemisphere.

We will have equal day and night so it will mean 12 hours of sunlight and 12 hours of darkness. As we progress over the next couple of months to the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, we will continue to see more daylight.