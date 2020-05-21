1  of  4
Breaking News
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,148 deaths, 90,084 positive tests Murder arrest made in deadly shooting on Whiting Street in Springfield State Police assisting forest fire in Deerfield

2020 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be busier than usual

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The Atlantic hurricane season got off to an early start this year after the first named storm developed this past weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season usually runs from June 1 through November 30.

NOAA released its outlook for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday and it’s looking like it could be an active one. The outlook predicts a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season.

The forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms. On average, there are just 12 named storms during the hurricane season.

Six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes and three to six of them could become major hurricanes, which would be a category 3, 4, or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The first name on the list for this year’s season was Arthur, which already formed as a tropical storm. Next will be Bertha and the last name on the list this year is Wilfred.

Arthur is no longer a tropical storm and things are quiet in the tropical Atlantic at least right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today