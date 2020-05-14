2020 Atlantic hurricane season: What to expect

Breaking News
This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until next month.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Right now, we’re watching a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the straits of Florida that could develop into a tropical system.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical or subtropical storm is likely to develop by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwest Bahamas.

Heavy rain and tropical storm winds are expected to affect southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday.

It’s too early to know for sure if the system will move up the coast or just go out to sea.

