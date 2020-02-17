2020 Pearl River Flood: Where will the worst flooding be in Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The worst of the 2020 Pearl River Flood will occur overnight from Saturday through Sunday evening, and for several days after. The Pearl River will crest at 38 feet at the Jackson gauges, the highest since 1983.

Evacuation orders have been issued for several neighborhoods downstream of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. A list of streets that could be flooded can be found here.

Below are maps of neighborhoods most likely to be flooded by the rising river. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is also cautioning everyone who lives near the river that the flood maps are based on the 1979 and 1983 floods, and with changes in the riverside’s geography over the past 40 years, some locations not under evacuation orders could flood.

Keep an eye on the river levels, and of course, turn around don’t drown!