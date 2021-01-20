2020 ranked second hottest year on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It felt more like winter out there Wednesday but we have had some fairly mild temperatures so far this winter.

According to NOAA, last year was the second hottest year on record just behind 2016. 2019 had been the second hottest year on record across the globe but it has now been replaced by 2020.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the average global temperature last year was 1.76 degrees above average, just .04 of a degree cooler than the 2016 record.

The Northern Hemisphere had its hottest year on record at 2.30 degrees above the 20th century average. Since 2014, the world’s seven warmest years on record have taken place. Ten of the warmest years on record occurred since 2005.

According to Scientists at NASA, their analysis concluded that 2020 tied 2016 as the warmest year on record.