2021 ranked as 6th warmest year on record

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold air may have returned to western Massachusetts. While it wasn’t quite as warm as 2019 and 2020, 2021 was another record warm year across the world.

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, 2021 ranked as the 6th warmest on record going back to 1880. The Earth’s average land and ocean surface temperature was 1.51 degrees above the 20th century average.

2021 also marked the 45th year in a row with global temperatures rising above the 20th century average. 1976 was that last year that the world was cooler than average. 2013 to 2021 all ranked among the ten warmest years on record.