CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is no question that we had some warmer than average temperatures last year. According to NOAA, 2023 was the warmest year for us here in Massachusetts.

The E.U.’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that global temperatures during 2023 were higher than in any year going back to 1850. While the report from the National Centers for Environmental Information here in the United States hasn’t come out yet for the globe, their climate assessment for the U.S. has just been released and it shows that 2023 was the 5th warmest year on record.

The average annual temperature across the United States was 54.4 degrees, that was 2.4 degrees above the 20th century average. Massachusetts was also one of a number of states that saw their warmest year on record.

December of 2023 also ranked as the warmest December on record across the United States, beating the previous warmest, December of 2021.