22 dead in Tennessee tornadoes

by: NBC's Jay Gray

(NBC News)  At least 22 people are dead after a string of tornadoes ripped across central Tennessee Monday night.

Nashville took a direct hit from the storms, with one twister cutting a ten-mile path through the city.

Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed.

“Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Authorities have warned that they expect the death toll to rise as more debris is cleared.

“We do have folks missing. we have deployed teams across the state in a search and rescue effort,” Governor Bill Lee said.

