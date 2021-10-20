22News meteorologist explains weather forecasting to students during STEM week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of STEM week, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Finch did a school visit via Zoom Wednesday.

Allison met with students from the 3rd grade class at Fredrick Harris School in Springfield. Even though there are COVID protocols in place at the school, she was still able to meet with them virtually over Zoom.

Allison talked about various weather events like hazardous weather, how meteorologists create forecasts, and answered any questions the students had.

“There are many tools we use to predict the weather. So we have to get observations of what the weather is outside so we can plug those into our formulas and then predict the weather.” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Finch

This school visit fit perfectly into this year’s theme for STEM week, which is “See Yourself in STEM.”