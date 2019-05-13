22News Storm Team LIVE web discussion on severe spring and summer weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring is here and summer is only weeks away. While we look forward to warm, sunny days, this time of year can bring some of the most destructive weather events.

Thunderstorms can bring strong winds, hail, heavy rain and flooding, even tornadoes. The damage to property and impact on lives can be enormous.

The 22News Storm Team wants you to be prepared for severe weather. On Wednesday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m., join our team of meteorologists for a LIVE web discussion on WWLP.com. We’ll talk about what causes extreme weather conditions, as well as ways for you to keep your property, pets, and family safe.

Download the app to watch >>

If you have any questions about severe weather, let us know! E-mail reportit@wwlp.com and we’ll answer some of your questions during that Live Special.

The Path to Preparedness:

Thunderstorms and Lightning

Floods

Winds and Hail

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.