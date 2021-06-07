3-day heatwave: Protecting you and your pet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heatwaves can be dangerous for both you and your pets.

Hot weather can be even more dangerous to pets than humans. You do not want to leave your pet in a car on a hot day, even with the windows cracked, but there is a little more to it than just that.

Pets respond differently to heat than humans do, and fans do not cool off pets as effectively as they do people. The humane society recommends a few things to protect your pets from the heat, for example:

Limit exercise on extreme hot days: Only allow them to run around early in the morning and late at night.

Tree shade and tarps are ideal because they do not obstruct air flow: Things like doghouses make the heat worse, and never leave your pet in a hot car.

It’s also very important to remember that asphalt gets extremely hot, it can burn the pads of animal’s feet.

A good rule of thumb, if it’s too hot for you to walk on it or touch it, it’s too hot your pet.