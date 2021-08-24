3 tornadoes confirmed in Massachusetts on Monday

MARLBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The remnants of Henri generated three tornadoes in Massachusetts on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Marlboro, Bolton, and Stow. They were all small, brief, and didn’t cause much damage, according to the NWS.

Around 11:30 a.m., the first tornado touched down in Marlboro causing minor damage including trees down on cars and lofted debris, the NWS confirmed. The storm traveled approximately 0.75 miles with estimated peak winds of 65 mph.

Here is a list of the preliminary damage reports of the 3 tornadoes we found across central Massachusetts. #mawx pic.twitter.com/yqow3W0ZUa — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2021

Then around 12:30 p.m., a second tornado touched down in Bolton and traveled about 0.1 miles with estimated peak winds between 60-65 mph.

A Bolton Police officer caught the funnel on camera and posted it on the Department’s Facebook page. The officer captured the video on West Berlin Road looking toward I-495.

Around 1:10 p.m., the NWS said a third tornado touched down in Stow near the police headquarters. The storm traveled about 0.1 miles with estimated peak winds between 65-70 mph.

No injuries were reported.