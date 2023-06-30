CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday weekend kicks off for the Fourth of July, many are heading to the local beaches to enjoy what New England has to offer.

The holiday weekend is upon us and with that comes celebrations and many traveling to relax at the beach. The forecast for beaches in southern New England in Connecticut, Cape Cod and Rhode Island looks to be nice for Saturday but the chance for showers and storms on Sunday.

Air temperatures will be around 80 degrees with water temperatures mainly being in the 60s. The breeze will be out of the Southeast which will allow for a low to medium risk of rip currents.

Rip currents are caused by water being pushed on shore from an onshore breeze and as the water pulls back out to sea it can create a strong current. If you get caught in a rip current be sure to not panic and swim parallel to the shore and wave for help if needed.