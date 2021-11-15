5 tornadoes touched down Saturday

(WWLP) – Parts of the northeast got hit with rain, hail and gusty winds on Saturday.

Connecticut took the brunt of the storm which toppled power poles and downed trees causing damage to homes and cars. Parts of southern New England were under multiple tornado warnings, as winds and heavy rains blew through the area.

In Middleborough, Massachusetts, motorists had to navigate around a tree that had fallen onto a highway. In Franklin, thunder and lightning pounded the area and hail even fell in some places.

At least five tornados touched down in Connecticut and Rhode Island last weekend. Residents got out the chainsaws and blowers and started picking up the pieces after Saturday’s afternoon’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Branford, Cheshire, Plainfield, Stonington, and North Kingstown. There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut and one in Rhode Island.

Prior to this, since 1950, there had never been a tornado recorded in CT or RI in the month of November.

Massachusetts last recorded a November tornado in 1971.