7 Day Forecast includes highs into the 70s

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been noticeably warmer in western Massachusetts. We finally hit the 70s, and we are expected to all weekend long and into next week.

The jet stream is helping us out. Instead of it being stuck in its rut of digging in a way that surges cold air into New England, it’s in this nice, calm west to easterly flow that’s actually warming up most of the country.

It’ll be warmer than average, but not record warm. Saturday’s record is 88 degrees set in 2004, and the average high is 73. Sunday’s average high is the same, and the record high is 89. So, we’re not quite there.