7 Day Forecast with Charlie the Cat

(WWLP) – 22News has been practicing social distancing in the 22News building as well as on-air for several weeks. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin was working from home Tuesday and had a surprise guest appearance during the 22News Noon Newscast.

Charlie, Nick’s cat, jumped on the table where Nick Bannin was giving the forecast live at noon.

