7 Day Forecast with Charlie the Cat

(WWLP) – 22News has been practicing social distancing in the 22News building as well as on-air for several weeks. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin was working from home Tuesday and had a surprise guest appearance during the 22News Noon Newscast.

Charlie, Nick’s cat, jumped on the table where Nick Bannin was giving the forecast live at noon.

How will Nick keep his cat from jumping in his live broadcast? Watch Nick Bannin live Monday – Friday starting at 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. and again at noon.

