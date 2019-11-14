Breaking News
Former Governor Deval Patrick has announced 2020 presidential campaign

SNOW: 30 inches in 24 hours

Weather News

by: WPBN's Kathryn Halvorsen

Posted: / Updated:

(WPBN/NBC News)  Residents of Glen Arbor, Michigan are digging out after receiving 30 inches of snow in just 24 hours.

“I wasn’t expecting it, they said a foot or more, but it’s a foot or more and I’m just happy that I found my car,” resident Steven Brotschul said.

Some residents said they had to shovel their properties several times during the winter weather onslaught.

Glen Arbor resident 92-year-old Leonard Thoreson said he spent the morning shoveling his front porch just to open his front door.

“In the 50’s I built this house here and I’ve never seen this much snow,” Thoreson said. “Not this early.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qbU3XP

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets