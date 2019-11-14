SNOW: 30 inches in 24 hours

(WPBN/NBC News) Residents of Glen Arbor, Michigan are digging out after receiving 30 inches of snow in just 24 hours.

“I wasn’t expecting it, they said a foot or more, but it’s a foot or more and I’m just happy that I found my car,” resident Steven Brotschul said.

Some residents said they had to shovel their properties several times during the winter weather onslaught.

Glen Arbor resident 92-year-old Leonard Thoreson said he spent the morning shoveling his front porch just to open his front door.

“In the 50’s I built this house here and I’ve never seen this much snow,” Thoreson said. “Not this early.”

