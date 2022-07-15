CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday will be a beautiful July day with a cooler, more comfortable start followed by a mostly sunny, and warm afternoon.

It will be a less humid day with dew points in the 50s. Winds will be light out of the north with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, mostly clear to start becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking weather for the weekend on 22News.

COUNTY CAST: Weather forecast in western Massachusetts

