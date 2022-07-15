CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday will be a beautiful July day with a cooler, more comfortable start followed by a mostly sunny, and warm afternoon.

It will be a less humid day with dew points in the 50s. Winds will be light out of the north with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, mostly clear to start becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking weather for the weekend on 22News.

7 Day Forecast

COUNTY CAST: Weather forecast in western Massachusetts

Watch 22News Live

Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:

Weekdays

Morning Newscast4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show11:00 a.m. – Noon
Noon NewscastNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Morning Newscast7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
22News InFocusNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.