CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many of us in Western Massachusetts won’t be experiencing a white Christmas, Christmas Eve is getting off to a bitter cold start with lows in the single digits.

Following a cold front that swept through the area Friday, Massachusetts will experience some frigid temperatures This year it’ll be hard to imagine that just two years ago temperatures reached 60 degrees on Dec. 25 in some parts of the Commonwealth.



This year is the coldest it’s been in late December in the Pioneer Valley in over a decade,

and while some embrace the cold weather and elements others aren’t so fond.

“It was pretty icy pretty slippery the temperature dropped in the middle of the night so yeah I suggest everybody bundle up stay nice and warm cause it’s really cold out there. I hope it’s gonna warm up now but it’s not gonna but let’s hope so,” C.J. Cummings told 22News.

The cold weather is expected to last the next few days but there is light at the end of the tunnel as New Years may bring us a thaw.