A cooler May than average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts has been experiencing some cooler-than-nromal temperatures recenetly.

The first week of May this year has been mostly below average, temperature-wise. May’s average temperatures is 73 degrees and apart from May 2 and May 3, all the temperatures have been below average.

The Climate prediction center’s outlook for the next 10 days has western Massachusetts in a 40-50 percent chance for temperatures being below average. This means that this upcoming week, temperatures will track cooler than normal.

This is due to the placement of the jet stream. The jet stream is digging into the central and eastern US, which will bring drag in cooler air from the north making it feel much cooler than normal. Places in western Pennsylvania and western New York are experiencing much cooler air and frost advisories have been put in place for Sunday night. Thankfully, temperatures are expected to not drop that low here.

The CPC’s 8-14 day outlook shows a good chance for temperatures to return to normal for this time of the year, so we can expect a warmer end to the month of May.