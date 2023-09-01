CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy September 1st and the first day of meteorological fall!
Expect plenty of sun Friday with a light breeze from the north. Humidity will be very low. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night is looking mostly clear with a few passing clouds possible. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The long weekend still looks bright & dry, with a warming trend!
7 Day Forecast
