A look at the tornado damage from above

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was a beautiful day across western Massachusetts but that was not the case Sunday evening.



We flew SkyView22 over the path of damage Sunday evening’s tornado left after it touched down in the area of Belden Road in Tolland. You can see that numerous trees were knocked down and some were snapped apart.

As 22News was taking a look at the damage from above, the National Weather Service out of Norton arrived to survey the tornado damage.

“What we’re coming to look for is actually the damage on the ground so what the strength of it might have been,” said Glenn Field the Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the National Weather Service office in Norton.

The National Weather Service radar was able to confirm that a tornado had touched down Sunday evening.

“Last night our radar actually confirmed a tornado with what we call a debris signature in the Blandford area which would typically be that trees are lofted up into the air and that’s why the radar is seeing it,” said Glenn Field.

You can see the piles of debris left from the storm clean up from Sunday night and Monday. Fortunately there were no reports of injuries or damage to homes.