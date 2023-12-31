CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — 2023 was a year of weather anomalies. The 22News Storm Team is Working for You with a recap of the year in weather. 2023 was a crazy year in terms of weather.

One of the milestones was July’s rainfall amounts. There were almost 10 inches of rain in July alone. Normally western Massachusetts sees an average of 3.36 inches. And September also saw massive amounts of rainfall with over 8 inches of rain.

There were more storms to come with the rain this year. There were about 20 named storms, ranging from hurricanes to tropical storms. Only Idalia made landfall in the U.S. But, other storms had their effects.

Hurricane Lee affected the Northeast with large amounts of damage and flooding, right along with those high winds. We got all the way down to tropical storm Tammy.

And of course, we saw rising sea temperatures. Which also could have contributed to the formation of more of these storms. With warming temperatures globally we could see more hurricanes and tropical storms next year.

There was also above-average rainfall in December and below-average snowfall so far this winter season. We had 4.45 inches of rainfall for the month to date, and we normally see about 3.6 inches on average. With all the rain, came less snow. Our average for the winter season is 49.5 inches of snowfall. We have only seen .6 inches of those white, fluffy snowflakes in this winter season.

We are not close to hitting our winter average. If 2023 was anything to go by, we’re do for possibly more crazy weather in 2024.