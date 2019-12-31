A look back at snow and rain amounts in 2019

1  of  2
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we wrap up the month and the year let’s look back at some numbers as far as how much snow and rain we’ve had.

So far this month, 22.9 inches of snow and sleet has fallen in the lower Pioneer Valley. That’s more than a foot above a normal December when we get 10.2 inches of snow on average.

All last winter (October-April) we had 38.5 inches of snow, so we are on pace for a snowier winter this time around. It’s also been a wet December. When you add the rain and melted snow for this month you get 6.73 inches of liquid, which is well above the average 3.6 inches of liquid in a typical December.

For the whole year our rainfall and melted snow totaled 49.3 inches of liquid precipitation in the lower Pioneer Valley. That’s 5.5 inches more rain and melted snow than usual, but nothing compared to 2018 when we received 70.75 inches of liquid, the wettest year on record.

