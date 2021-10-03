A preview for October’s weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October in the Pioneer Valley is one of peoples’ favorite months; the changeover to bright fall foliage becomes more apparent and afternoons go from warm, to nice and brisk.

Now on average, October’s high temperatures start off in the upper 60s and by the end of the month temperatures finish off in the upper 50s. Morning low temperatures in the beginning of October start off in the mid 40s but by time the month is over, the area can expect to see temperatures on average in the upper 30s.

This month is a transitional period for weather. Some years it trends cooler, and residents of the area see the first snowfall, while others it stays warmer. There has even seen a tornado in October before. As for this year, the Climate Prediction Centers outlook is showing a warmer than average October can be expected. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center also shows that there will likely be a wet first half of the month before ending drier than average.