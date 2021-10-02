A recap of September’s weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The month of September was wetter than average month.

Breaking down the amount of rain the area received. While, thankfully it wasn’t as wet as the month of July, the area still saw almost 2 inches over the average amount of rain. The total rainfall was 5.88 inches of rain. There was over 4 inches of rain within the first two days of September and that is because the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the area. This dropped 2.36 inches of rain on the first of September and 1.90 inches of rain on the second of September, making up for almost 70 percent of the rain seen throughout the month.

As for temperatures, the warmest day was September 15th with a high temperature of 86 degrees and the coolest day was September 30th with a high temperature of only 60 degrees. There were 16 days where the temperature was above average, while there were only 13 days where the temperatures, were below average. There is was only one day where the temperature was exactly average.