LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of this holiday weekend the storm weather of heavy rain, gusty winds, snow and a flash freeze came at an inconvenient time, as many drivers tried to make their way home for the holidays.

22News spoke to some travelers who were heading up from New Jersey and New York

who said that even though they left early this morning they still faced a lot of traffic due to this powerful winter storm.

“It’s not really busy it’s the weather there’s no way to predict it right,” Mike Carber from New York told 22News.

Its one of the busiest travel days of the year. Many drivers hitting the roads to make it home to their loved ones. But the rain, snow and gusty winds made it an arduous task for drivers.

“Right now out west of here is getting pretty slippery with the snow. I just drove up from New Jersey and it’s been pretty bad all day and yesterday over in Pennsylvania was pretty bad,” said Roger Alexander from Maine.

Alexander and his 18 wheeler drove through the storm all morning as he crossed states lines.

He said that he wanted to complete his deliveries early to make it home in time for Christmas while avoiding the traffic.

“Traffic has been horrible all day so yea everybody is scanning time off and getting an early start,” said Alexander.

The sudden drop in temperature made the roads slick Friday evening. When it comes to driving in these conditions experts suggest to avoid cruise control, and If possible, only travel during daylight hours while staying on main roads. And if your car does end up skidding or spinning out, steer in the direction of the skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane.

Each year, 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement.

So experts suggest for your to proceed with caution.