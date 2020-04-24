Above average rain so far this April

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have has seen a quite a bit of rain this month and it keeps on coming.

It was another cool and rainy April day in western Massachusetts. So far this month, we’ve picked up more rain than we normally get during the month of April with 3.83 inches, and that’s not including what we picked up Friday.

The rain has caused the rivers to rise but we really haven’t had a lot of issues with flooding.

The rain has been beneficial. It’s helped to green up the lawns and has helped to lower the brush fire danger.

The rain hasn’t made it all that great to be outside but you can expect some sunshine over the weekend.

