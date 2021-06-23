Above normal temperatures expected this summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is officially summer here in the Pioneer Valley and many people are enjoying spending time outside at parks and getting ready for summer camp.

If you’re a fan of the summer heat you are in good luck for this summer season. Monday June 21st was the first official full day of summer and temperatures soared into the mid 80s. The summer heat was felt all across the region.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s for the reminder of the week. This warm weather is expected to stick around.

While we can’t forecast the exact temperatures for a month out, the Climate Prediction Center provides great resources that help us understand the temperature trend for the next month.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook shows that for the next two weeks, temperatures will be above average for this time of year. The average temperature for this time of year is 80 degrees, so temperatures warmer than 80 are expected.

Summer was long awaited, so this forecast of warm weather is music to people’s ears. If you haven’t taken out your bathing suit or sunscreen out yet, you will need to soon.