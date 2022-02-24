ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Adams has declared a snow emergency due to the impending snowstorm. The emergency will be in effect from 1 a.m. on Friday, February 25 through 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 26.

Officials said vehicles should not park or stand unattended in streets, highways, or parking lots, including municipal lots. This allows the streets and lots to be cleared of snow.

Vehicles that don’t follow the parking regulations will be ticketed and towed at the vehicle owner’s expense, said officials. Residents should also clear snow from sidewalks in front of their property within 24 hours after the storm.

Many municipalities in the Capital Region have declared snow emergencies. Stick with NEWS10 for the latest weather updates.