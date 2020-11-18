After frigid Wednesday, weather warm-up coming for rest of November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A blast of cold air dropped temperatures into the 30s in western Massachusetts, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

While this may be a signal that we’re getting ever so closer to winter, this abnormally cold weather isn’t going to be sticking around.

Average highs for the last two weeks of November range from the upper 40s to finishing off in the low 40s.

While some individual days in the last few weeks of the month may be near average, most are looking a bit warmer, with highs in the 40s and 50s. So we shouldn’t have more days like Wednesday for the time being.

However, colder weather is coming.

The average high temperature in December is only 40 and it’s 34 degrees in January.