After hot July, what will August bring?

(WWLP) – It was a hot July as we look back.

Out of 31 days in the month 23 days were above average and only right below-average temperature days. The majority of our cooler than average days weren’t cooler than average by much. We had 10 days in July where we reached the 90s.

It was a very warm month. The temperature outlook for August from the climate prediction center is for cooler temperatures in the middle of the country with warmer than average temperatures out west and here in the northeast. August is typically a warm month anyway, but it’s looking warmer than usual.

As far as rain in August? Drier than average conditions stay out west. It is looking like we may be in for a wetter than average month, much dependent on the track of hurricane Isaias as we head into the early part of next week as we could get quite a bit of rainfall to start off the month. We need the rain with much of the area still in a drought.