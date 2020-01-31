1  of  2
Breaking News
State, local officials investigating deadly house fire in Springfield Search warrant pending as Enfield Police investigate newborn baby’s death
Watch Live
Senate will not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of Trump

After mild January, what to expect for February

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – January has been a mild month but that could be changing.

It’s the end of January and with the exception of some small snow banks the ground is mainly bare.

This month, western Massachusetts only picked up just under 4 inches of snow and on average we get over a foot of snow during the month of January. We also experienced record warmth with temperatures making it up into the 60’s and 70’s.

But there is still plenty of winter to get through.

“The last couple of years I think it’s been the same deal,” James Kennedy of Fat Trax Snowboards in Easthampton told 22News. “You get snow, then you hit a brick wall and then you get some more snow. So hopefully we get some good snow coming up.”

As we head into February the outlook is calling for below average temperatures and near average precipitation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets