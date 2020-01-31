After mild January, what to expect for February

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – January has been a mild month but that could be changing.

It’s the end of January and with the exception of some small snow banks the ground is mainly bare.

This month, western Massachusetts only picked up just under 4 inches of snow and on average we get over a foot of snow during the month of January. We also experienced record warmth with temperatures making it up into the 60’s and 70’s.

But there is still plenty of winter to get through.

“The last couple of years I think it’s been the same deal,” James Kennedy of Fat Trax Snowboards in Easthampton told 22News. “You get snow, then you hit a brick wall and then you get some more snow. So hopefully we get some good snow coming up.”

As we head into February the outlook is calling for below average temperatures and near average precipitation.