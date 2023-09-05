SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All after-school activities for students in Springfield Public Schools have been canceled Tuesday due to the heat.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan sent 22News the advisory at 1:38 p.m. A Heat Advisory is in effect with 8 p.m. Thursday for a heat index that will be near 100 degrees.

Some tips to stay safe in the heat and help cool yourself down are to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and going to a shaded or air-conditioned area.