After warm streak, drop in temperatures coming for first week of October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This summer was a hot one for western Massachusetts, but now into the start of fall, things are changing quickly. We had a record-cold weekend a week and a half ago, but since then we’ve warmed quite a bit with many days above normal.

However, as the calendar turns the page to October, the weather will make a big change.

Highs are expected to drop to the 60s at the end of the week, and NOAA’s 6- to 10-day outlook shows an autumn cooldown for the entire eastern half of the United States for the first week of October.

In Massachusetts, highs are expected to be a little below normal, which is a stark difference from the warmer-than-average weather we’ve had this week.

In a typical October, highs start off in the upper 60s, they cool to the low 60s in the middle of the month, and wrap up in the upper 50s.