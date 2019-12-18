Afternoon snow squalls followed by sub-zero wind chills Thursday morning

(WWLP) – Briefly heavy scattered snow showers Wednesday afternoon will form along the leading edge of much colder air that will blow into western Massachusetts tonight.

These snow showers or snow-squalls will be hit-or-miss in coverage but could bring a quick coating of snow, lower visibility and will be accompanied by gusty afternoon winds.

Those winds will blow in very cold air dropping temperatures into the single digits by Thursday morning.

The wind and the cold combined will make it feel like it’s below zero everywhere Thursday morning.

Wind chill advisories have been issued for areas that will feel as cold as -20º during the early morning hours.

Wind Chill Advisory: Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, and Western Franklin Counties from midnight until 10 a.m Thursday. Wind chills as low as -10 to -20 overnight and into Thursday morning.

Wind Chill Advisory: Berkshire County from 9 p.m tonight until 10 a.m Thursday. Wind chills as low as -10 to -20 overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thankfully, a warmup is on the way with 40ºs possible as early as Sunday!

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the snow showers & bone-chilling wind chills.