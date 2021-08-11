Air quality advisory issued for Hampden, Hampshire Counties

(WWLP) – Due to an expected increase in ozone levels today throughout the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) issued an air quality alert through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The advisory is issued for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Worcester counties.

According to MassDEP, air in these counties is expected as unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. MassDEP advises that people in these groups reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; take more breaks and do less intense activities and follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.

People spending a prolonged amount of time outdoors are advised to watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.