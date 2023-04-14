SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protections (MassDEP) has issued an air quality alert for Friday due to expected increase in ozone levels.

The advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday for Hampden, Hampshire and southern Worcester Counties. Air may become unhealthy for some sensitive groups, such as people with with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

MassDEP says those that are impacted more by poor air quality should reduce their time outdoors Friday and watch for symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath.

In addition, there will be no burning permits allowed to be issued Friday in western Massachusetts due to the elevated air pollution levels.