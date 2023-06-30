(WWLP) – The smoke from Canadian wildfires is getting heavier in western Massachusetts, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has extended its Air Quality Alert into Friday in response.

Particulates from the wildfire smoke are the primary pollutants in our air right now, but the hot and humid weather also causes higher production of ozone, which also reduces air quality.

According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s monitoring website AirNow.gov, the Springfield area is set to have air quality Friday that is considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” People with respiratory conditions, young children, and older adults are most susceptible to negative effects from the wildfire smoke.