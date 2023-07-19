CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News has issued an Air Quality Alert for all of western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires is expected to impact air quality across the state. Air quality on Wednesday is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, as well as older adults and those who are active outdoors.

MassDEP advises people to watch out for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath and limit heavy outdoor exertion.

Expect any morning fog to give way to a brighter and much drier day with a mix of sun and clouds. A light breeze from the west will lower the humidity a bit for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be comfortable with mostly clear skies and a few scattered clouds. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday looks to be another nice day with a good amount of sun mixed with passing clouds. Highs in the mid-80s.