(WWLP) – Wildfire smoke from Canada is again affecting portions of the United States, including here in western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Alert for western Massachusetts Thursday. Experts advise checking air quality alerts regularly at airnow.org, a service of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The website allows people to track current and forecasted air quality by entering their ZIP code.

On Thursday, air quality is expected to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Exposure to poor air quality can lead to breathing problems, especially for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with pre-existing conditions.