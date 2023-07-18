CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

There is also a Flood Watch for all of western Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Hampden and Hampshire County Towns will reach unhealthy for sensitive groups territory on Tuesday. That means if you have asthma, are older, younger, or are prone to breathing issues, limit your time outside Tuesday.

Further north in Franklin and Berkshire County will have it the worst, though. Greenfield’s AQI already reading over 150 Tuesday morning, putting communities there in the unhealthy for all category.

This smoke primarily drifts in all the way from Western Canada, where as many as 900 fires are actively burning, exceeding the fire fighting capacity they have there, even with help from all over the country, even the U.S. They haven’t gone out since the last time we saw the smoke, just a small shift in regional winds turning the smoke back on us.

Tuesday morning will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy but dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive as early as noon and will continue into the evening. Be ready for some storms that could be capable of producing gusty winds and lightning, along with downpours that could cause another round of street and stream flooding.

Remember, don’t drive through a flooded road. Turn around, don’t drown. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will have wildfire smoke in the air on Tuesday as well so use caution if outdoors for a long period of time.

The showers and storms should end by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Tuesday night looks to be mostly dry with patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.