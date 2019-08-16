Airplanes making contact with birds is not uncommon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Airplanes coming into contact with birds continues to be a serious problem.

According to the FAA, 53 percent of bird strikes occur from July to October.

A Russian passenger plane had to make an emergency landing in a cornfield after it hit a flock of birds shortly after take-off.

On average each year, bird strikes cost $1.2 billion in damage or canceled flights world wide.

The U.S. Air Force has a program called BASH, (Bird/wildlife, Aviation, Strike, Hazard), that helps them evaluate risks and take steps to keep wildlife from interfering with their operations.

“We have propane cannons and we have acoustic devices and things that can harass birds to keep them away or scare them off the field,” Lieutenant Colonel Emily Koziol explained. “We also have some kind of efforts like putting bird spikes on top of signage so birds don’t perch.”

According to the FAA, about 60 percent of bird strikes occur when a plane is coming in for a landing.

Doves are the most common bird hit by planes but ducks and geese are responsible for causing the most damage.

