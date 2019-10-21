All roads clear of trees in Orange after storm

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – All trees are cleared in Orange after a storm left most of the town without power last Wednesday.

The Orange Police Department posted an update to their Facebook Monday around 3:00 p.m. saying all the trees are cleared according to the highway superintendent.

Police said utility crews are still working on some downed wires and all power is restored except for three houses.

Creamery Hill should also be open soon.

Orange police are advising residents to call the police if you still have a tree in your yard or are without power.