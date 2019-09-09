Allergies can still linger into fall, here’s why

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — We can sniffle and sneeze, even as temperatures start cooling down and sometimes the allergens can be intense enough to cause something called allergic bronchitis.

Allergic bronchitis is chronic and is marked by long-term coughing producing a clear or white mucus, wheezing, feeling tired, and feeling pressure in your chest. Just because we’re diving into fall, doesn’t mean your allergic bronchitis will go away. There are many allergens that can still cause symptoms, dust and mold included.

“Well in the fall you definitely see ragweed outside, and some trees will do that, and an interesting one is leaf mold. So leaf mold, when the trees lose their leaves, and the leaves lay there, and it rains, mold grows on them, and it gets airborne,” Louise Cardellina, a physician assistant with AFC Urgent Care, told 22News.

You may also have itchy, watery eyes and a runny nose. To treat your allergy symptoms, even in the fall, a regular over-the-counter antihistamine will help.

Some people also try sinus rinses for their stuffy, runny nose. Just don’t forget to consult your doctor before starting any medication.

