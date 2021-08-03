Allergies in August caused by ragweed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the late summer, about 15% of Americans have symptoms from an allergy to ragweed.

The symptoms can make life miserable for those with allergies. Symptoms often include:

Sneezing

Stuffy or runny nose

Itchy eyes, nose and throat

Itchy or puffy eyes

Mucus in the throat

If you have severe allergies, ragweed might trigger asthma symptoms, headaches and congestion that can interfere with sleep.

There is no cure for a ragweed pollen allergy, but there are ways to treat and manage it. Anti-inflammatory and antihistamine nose sprays help. You can also find eye drops for eye symptoms. For long-term relief, see an allergist about immunotherapy.