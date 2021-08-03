Allergies in August caused by ragweed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the late summer, about 15% of Americans have symptoms from an allergy to ragweed.
The symptoms can make life miserable for those with allergies. Symptoms often include:
- Sneezing
- Stuffy or runny nose
- Itchy eyes, nose and throat
- Itchy or puffy eyes
- Mucus in the throat
If you have severe allergies, ragweed might trigger asthma symptoms, headaches and congestion that can interfere with sleep.
There is no cure for a ragweed pollen allergy, but there are ways to treat and manage it. Anti-inflammatory and antihistamine nose sprays help. You can also find eye drops for eye symptoms. For long-term relief, see an allergist about immunotherapy.