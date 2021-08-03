Allergies in August caused by ragweed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the late summer, about 15% of Americans have symptoms from an allergy to ragweed.

The symptoms can make life miserable for those with allergies. Symptoms often include:

  • Sneezing
  • Stuffy or runny nose
  • Itchy eyes, nose and throat
  • Itchy or puffy eyes
  • Mucus in the throat

If you have severe allergies, ragweed might trigger asthma symptoms, headaches and congestion that can interfere with sleep.

There is no cure for a ragweed pollen allergy, but there are ways to treat and manage it. Anti-inflammatory and antihistamine nose sprays help. You can also find eye drops for eye symptoms. For long-term relief, see an allergist about immunotherapy.

