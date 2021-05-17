Allergy season ramps up as grass, weed pollen on the rise

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is no secret that allergy season is well underway here in the Pioneer Valley. The biggest allergens so far have been tree pollen but that is starting to change.

Tree pollen is starting to die down and grass and weed pollen has been on the rise.

If you usually don’t have a problem with allergies, this year can be especially bad. Symptoms of allergies can look a lot COVID-19 systems so 22News spoke to a physician’s assistant on how to tell the difference.

“If you’re sneezing a lot, if your eyes are watering and its water, not purulent and itchy, that really represents allergies vs COVID. You can also be proactive allergy season and start taking your Zyrtec and Claritin, see if Benadryl helps. If you’re getting relief from your allergy medications, you know that’s a good indication that perhaps this is allergies and if you stay on top of it you won’t experience those symptoms,” said Physician Assistant Ilana Kasal from American Family Care.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much relief in the forecast. It’s best to stay inside during the afternoon when pollen levels are at their highest.

If you are still nervous or unsure if what you’re experiencing is COVID or allergies, then you can always go and get tested for COVID-19 to be sure.