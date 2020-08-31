Allergy season still in full swing for ragweed, grasses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Allergy season is still in full swing here in western Massachusetts, one of the worst areas in the country for people who suffer from outdoor allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Tree pollen is the first allergen to start rising in the spring, but that’s over now.

The other allergens that may be giving you symptoms are ragweed and grasses. Allergies can cause itching, coughing, sniffling and sneezing. Mold is another allergen that’s active right now.

Later in the fall, there will be less grass pollen and more ragweed, dust and mold. When the trees lose their leaves, and the leaves lay there and it rains, mold grows on them, and it gets airborne.

A standard oral antihistamine can take care of any of those allergy symptoms, just consult your doctor first.