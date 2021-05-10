Allergy season well underway in western Massachusetts

A person takes in the afternoon sun amid the cherry blossoms along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. For millions of seasonal allergy sufferers, the annual onset of watery eyes and scratchy throats is bumping up against the global spread of a new virus that produces its own constellation of respiratory symptoms. That’s causing angst for people who suffer from hay fever and are now asking themselves whether their symptoms are related to their allergies or the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent rainfall has brought the tree pollen levels down here in western Massachusetts, but that temporary relief won’t last for long.

When we have steady rainfall, pollen levels tend to go down.

“Light rain showers actually work to reduce tree pollen levels and the way that they do that is through a process called coagulation which essentially is actually just the raindrop absorbing the pollen particle and essentially clearing it out of the atmosphere.” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon

When the dry weather returns, we can expect to see pollen levels rise back up again.

“Yeah, they’re terrible this year. I get allergies all year, but this year they are worse than they’ve ever been.” Albert Martell

Allergy levels seem to skyrocket in the springtime, but according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Springfield ranks 7th in the worst places for allergies. Unfortunately, for allergy sufferers, this quick relief we’ve been experiencing won’t last for long.

“The forecast for the next coming days when it’s going to be nice and dry actually increase the pollen levels especially when you get a little bit of wind in there and that actually knocks the pollen particle off and actually blows it into the air increasing the level.” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon

If you suffer from allergies, the best time to avoid going outside is in the afternoon hours, when the pollen levels are at their highest. Also stay indoors on dry, windy days or make sure to remove the clothes you’ve worn outside once you get inside.